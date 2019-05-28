The Board of Directors accepted the proposal of settlement, of the various differencesl issues, connected with the Companys joint venture with Robert Bosch Automotive Steering GmbH,Germany, viz. Robert Bosch Automotive Steering Private Limited. The proposal accepted is,

subject to approval of the Members of the Company, in respect of sale and transfer of 129,350,000 equity shares of Robert Bosch Automotive Steering Private Limited to Robert Bosch Automotive Steering GmbH for a consideration of Rs. 62,50,00,0001- (Rupees Sixty Two Crore Fifty Lakh Only)

Pdf Link: Z.F.Steering Gear (India) Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com