As per the Regulation 39(3) of SEBI (Listing obligations and disclosure requirement), Regulation 2015, we have received request from the shareholder for issue of Duplicate Share Certificates and accordingly RTA of the Company has marked stop transfer until the Duplicate Share Certificates are issued.

Pdf Link: Zim Laboratories Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 39 (3) - Details of Loss of Certificate / Duplicate Certificate

