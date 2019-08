This is to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today have inter-alia considered and approved Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) of the company for the quarter ended 30.06.2019. Copy of financial results (Consolidated and Standalone) along with Limited Review Report issued by Walker Chandiok & Co LLP, Statutory Auditor of the Company is enclosed.

Pdf Link: Zim Laboratories Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com