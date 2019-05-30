Zodiac Clothing Co.Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Pursuant to Regulations 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 30th May, 2019 have interalia considered, approved/taken on record the following:



a. The Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Fourth Quarter and Audited Consolidated and Standalone Financial Results of the Company for year ended 31st March, 2019.

b. Independent Auditors Report on the Consolidated and Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2019 with unmodified opinion.

c. Recommended a Dividend of Re. 1 per share (i.e. 10%) on the equity shares of Rs. 10/- each of the Company for the Financial Year 2018-19.

d. The Board of Directors of the Company have decided to convene the 35th Annual General Meeting of the Company on Monday, 5th August, 2019 at Mumbai.







