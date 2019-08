Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find attached the summary of the proceedings of the 35th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 5th August, 2019 at Nehru Centre, Hall of Harmony, Worli, Mumbai - 400 018.



Request you to kindly take the same on record.

Pdf Link: Zodiac Clothing Co.Ltd. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com