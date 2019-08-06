Zodiac Clothing Co.Ltd. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizers Report

Pursuant to Regulation 44 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 attached please find the voting results of the 35th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Monday, 5th August 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Nehru Centre, Hall of Harmony, Worli, Mumbai - 400 018, Maharashtra.

The Combined Scrutinizer Report on Remote E-voting & Voting by physical ballot conducted at the 35th Annual General Meeting of Zodiac Clothing Company Limited is attached.

Published on August 06, 2019
