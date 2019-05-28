This has reference to our letter dated 27 May 2019 with regard to Postal ballot Notice and Form, for seeking approval of the Members through Postal Ballot for

i) Waiver of recovery of excess remuneration paid to Mr. Kapil Mehan Ex-Managing Director of the Company for the Financial Year 2015-16 in view of the amended provisions of the Companies Act, 2013

ii) Enhancement in the Limits of investments/Loans and Guarantees

iii) Remuneration paid to Mr. Sunil Sethy, Managing Director for Financial Year 2018-19

We hereby confirm the completion of dispatch of Postal Ballot Notice alongwith Postal Ballot Form to the Members whose names appear in the Register of Members/List of Beneficial Owners as on Friday, 17th May, 2019.

Pursuant to Regulation 47 of the SEBI(Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, cuttings of the newspaper advertisement for completion of dispatch of Postal Ballot Notice and Postal Ballot Form as published on 28th May, 2019 are enclosed herewith .

Pdf Link: Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd. - Dispatch And Publication Of Newspaper Advertisement Of Postal Ballot Notice And Form.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com