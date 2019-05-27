Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot

Pursuant to section 110 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 22 of the Companies (Management and Administration)Rules,2014, the Company is seeking the approval of the Shareholders by way of Postal Ballot, which includes remote e-voting for the below mentioned business:

i) Waiver of recovery of excess remuneration paid to Mr. Kapil Mehan, Ex-Managing Director of the Company for the Financial Year 2015-16, in view of the amended provisions of the Companies Act, 2013

ii) Enhancement in the Limits of Investments/Loans and Guarantees

iii) Remuneration paid to Mr. Sunil Sethy, Managing Director for Financial Year 2018-19.

The Postal Ballot Notice alongwith Ballot Form, is being sent to the Members whose names appear in the Register of Members/List of Beneficial Owners as on Friday, 17th May, 2019. The voting, both through postal ballot and through remote e-voting shall commence at 10.00 A.M. on Tuesday, 28th May, 2019 and shall end at 5.00 P.M. on Wednesday, 26th June, 2019.

The result of the voting by Postal Ballot will be announced on Thursday, 27th June, 2019 at 4.00.P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company and the same shall be displayed on the Notice Board at the Registered Office, Corporate Office and on the website of the Company at www.zuari.in. The results shall also be communicated to the Stock Exchanges.

The resolutions, if passed by requisite majority, shall be deemed to have been passed on Wednesday, 26th June, 2019 i.e. last day of the voting period.

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI(Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith a copy of Postal Ballot Notice and Postal Ballot Form sent to Members of the Company.

