Pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are forwarding herewith information received on 25th May, 2019, from Link Intime India Pvt Ltd, Registrar and Share Transfer Agent regarding Issue of Duplicate Share Certificate.





Pdf Link: Zuari Global Ltd. - Compliances-Reg. 39 (3) - Details of Loss of Certificate / Duplicate Certificate

