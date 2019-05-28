Zydus Wellness Ltd. - Board recommends Final Dividend (AGM on August 01, 2019)

Zydus Wellness Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 28, 2019, inter alia, have recommended final dividend of Rs. 5/- (50%) per equity share of Re. 10/- each, subject to approval of the
shareholders at the ensuing 25th Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on August 01, 2019.

Pdf Link: Zydus Wellness Ltd. - Board recommends Final Dividend (AGM on August 01, 2019)

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS
Zydus Wellness Ltd

