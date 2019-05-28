Zydus Wellness Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 28, 2019, inter alia, have recommended final dividend of Rs. 5/- (50%) per equity share of Re. 10/- each, subject to approval of the

shareholders at the ensuing 25th Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on August 01, 2019.

Pdf Link: Zydus Wellness Ltd. - Board recommends Final Dividend (AGM on August 01, 2019)

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com