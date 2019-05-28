Zydus Wellness Ltd. - Corporate Action-Board to consider Dividend

The Board of Directors at their meeting held today have recommended final dividend of Rs. 5/- (50%) per equity share of Re. 10/- each, subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing 25th Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on August 1, 2019.

