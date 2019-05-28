Zydus Wellness Ltd. - Intimation Of Dates For 25Th Annual General Meeting And Closure Of Transfer Books.

The 25th Annual General Meeting of the members of the Company will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at at 10.00 a.m. at J. B. Auditorium, Ahmedabad Management Association, ATIRA Campus, Dr. Vikram Sarabhai Marg, Ahmedabad - 380015, .

Pdf Link: Zydus Wellness Ltd. - Intimation Of Dates For 25Th Annual General Meeting And Closure Of Transfer Books.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS
Zydus Wellness Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.