Zydus Wellness Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

We hereby inform that the Company shall make the payment of dividend of Rs. 5/- (50%) on 57664144 Equity Shares of Re. 10/- each on or after August 5, 2019 subject to the approval of the same by the shareholders at the ensuing 25th Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on August 1, 2019.

Published on May 28, 2019
