PayPoint partners with Digit General Insurance for health insurance to rural areas

PayPoint India has partnered with Digit General Insurance to offer health insurance to customers in underserved and rural areas and help cushion themselves against any major financial losses due to the surging COVID-19.

The partnership is being flagged off with the launch of a coronavirus hospitalisation insurance policy that covers treatments up to Rs 2 lakh at a premium of ₹799.

“While Digit General Insurance focuses on selling this master policy online, PayPoint will provide offline access and assistance to its customers, guiding them to make an informed financial decision,” it said in a statement on Tuesday.

The insurance covers pre-hospitalisation expenses for up to 30 days, post-hospitalisation expenses up to 60 days, road ambulance charges (one percent of sum insured - up to ₹5,000).

Ketan Doshi, Managing Director of PayPoint India, said, "More than 80 per cent of people in urban India and 85 per cent in rural India do not have any health expenditure coverage. There are a lot of rejections or deductions in claims settlements for COVID-19, and medical inflation is making treatments unaffordable. This dedicated cover for coronavirus would secure our customers from financial impact due to hospitalisation in such a scenario.”