20 Microns Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2019

20 MICRONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve This is to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, the 13th August, 2019, inter-alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2019.



Further to our letter dated 01.07.2019, it is hereby also informed that the Trading Window [dealing in shares of the Company] is closed from Monday, 1st July, 2019 till 48 hours after the declaration of Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2019 to the Stock Exchanges, i.e. upto 15.08.2019



You are requested to take the same on your records.



