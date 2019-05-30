Pursuant to Clause Regulation 44(3) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) regulations, 2015, we are submitting herewith the details regarding the voting results of the business transacted at the Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EOGM) of the Equity shareholders of the Company, held on Wednesday, the 29th day of May, 2019 at 10:00 am. at the Registered office of the Company at Thergaon, Pune- 411033, in the prescribed format.



In accordance with Regulation 44 (1) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Rule 20 of Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, as amended, the Company had provided remote e-voting facility, to facilitate the members of the Company who were shareholders as of cut- off date of 17th May, 2019, to cast their votes electronically on all businesses proposed in the Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting. The remote e-voting period commenced on Sunday, 26th May, 2019 at 9.00 a.m. and concluded on Tuesday, 28th May, 2019 at 5.00 p.m.



We are enclosing the Consolidated Report of the Scrutinizers on e-voting for your information and records. Copy of the same is also being placed on the website of the Company, Registrar and transfer Agents, M/s. Satellite Corporate Services Pvt. Ltd.



Pdf Link: 3P Land Holdings Ltd - Voting Results Of EGM Dated 29.05.2019

