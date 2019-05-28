1.Appointment of Mr. Venkateswarlu Narra as an Independent Director of the company.





2.Due to Changes in the Composition of the Board of Directors of the Company; the following Committees have been reconstituted w. e. f. May 28, 2019.



a. Audit Committee

b. Nomination & Remuneration Committee

c. Stakeholders Relationship Committee



3.Standalone Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2019 under Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.



4.Audit Report issued by M/s. Kamlesh Kumar Bhargava, Chartered Accountants the Statutory Auditor of the Company on the Audited Financial Results.



5.Declaration to the effect that Auditors Report on Annual Audited Financial Results of the Company is with unmodified opinion.



Pdf Link: 7Seas Entertainment Ltd - Audited Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com