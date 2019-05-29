Aadi Industries Ltd. - Financial Results For Year Ended March 31, 2019

Audited Financial Results for the FY ended March 31, 2019 along with Audit Report.

Pdf Link: Aadi Industries Ltd. - Financial Results For Year Ended March 31, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 29, 2019
TOPICS
Aadi Industries Ltd

Related

This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor