AARVEE DENIMS & EXPORTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. The un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2019



2. To consider any other matter with the permission of the Chair.



Further, as per the code of conduct for prevention of insider trading adopted by the Company under amended SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation, 2015, the Company has already intimated its Directors and designated officers that the Trading Window shall remain closed till 12th August 2019.



Pdf Link: Aarvee Denims & Exports Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) Of The Company For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2019

