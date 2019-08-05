Abans Enterprises Ltd - Board Meeting Intimation for The Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) For Quarter Ended June 30, 2019

Abans Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve We wish to inform you, that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Abans Enterprises Limited is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Registered Office of the Company at 36, 37, 38A, 227 Nariman Bhavan, 3rd Floor, Backbay Reclamation, Nariman Point, Mumbai, Maharashtra - 400 021, inter-alia to discuss and approve, among other items, the unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for quarter ended June 30, 2019.



Further, in terms of the Code of Conduct of Company adopted under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company shall continue to remain closed till 48 hours thereafter.



