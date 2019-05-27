Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose a text of Audited Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter and year ended on March 31, 2019, approved by the Board of Directors at its Meeting held on Monday, May 27, 2019, along with the Auditors Report issued by S R B C & CO. LLP, Statutory Auditors of the Company and Declaration with respect to Audit Report with unmodified opinion. The Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 12.30 pm and concluded at 3.30 pm.

Pdf Link: Abbott India Ltd. - Financial Results For The Fourth Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2019

