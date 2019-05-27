Abhijit Trading Company Ltd - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31St March, 2019:

The Board of Directors at their meeting held on Monday, 27th May, 2019 at 4:30 P.M. and concluded at 5:15 P.M, have considered and approved the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial year ended 31st March, 2019 along with Auditors Report as on 31st March, 2019 and also declaration as required in the Regulation 33 (3)(d) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

Pdf Link: Abhijit Trading Company Ltd - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31St March, 2019:

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
TOPICS
Abhijit Trading Company Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.