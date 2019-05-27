The Board of Directors at their meeting held on Monday, 27th May, 2019 at 4:30 P.M. and concluded at 5:15 P.M, have considered and approved the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial year ended 31st March, 2019 along with Auditors Report as on 31st March, 2019 and also declaration as required in the Regulation 33 (3)(d) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

Pdf Link: Abhijit Trading Company Ltd - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31St March, 2019:

