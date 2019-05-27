Abhishek Finlease Ltd - Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31/03/2019 And Appointment Of Additional Independent Non Executive Director.

Financial Results for the quarter and Year ended 31/03/2019 and Appointment of additional Independent Non Executive Director Mr. Vipul B Thakkar.

Pdf Link: Abhishek Finlease Ltd - Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31/03/2019 And Appointment Of Additional Independent Non Executive Director.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
TOPICS
Abhishek Finlease Ltd

