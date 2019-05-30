Ace Edutrend Ltd - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2019

In terms of Regulation 33 read with Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019 were approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today at 01:30 p.m. and concluded at 4:30 p.m.

Pursuant to the provisions of the Listing Regulations, we enclose the following:

a.Audited Financial Results and Statement of Assets & liabilities for the Quarter and year ended on March 31, 2019; and

b.Audit Reports on the Financial Results as on March 31, 2019.

Further, in compliance with the provisions of Regulation 33(3) (d) of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, and as amended till that date, we hereby declare that Statutory Auditors of the Company, M/s Dhamija Sukhija & Co., chartered Accountant (FRN 000369N) have issued and Audit Report with unmodified opinion on Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019.



