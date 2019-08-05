Ace Men Engg Works Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve at the registered office of the Company situated at 102, Milestone Commercial Complex, Kashi Vishwanath Road, Nagnath Gate, Jamnagar 361001, Gujarat, inter alia, to

1. To consider, approve & take on record the Unaudited Financial Result of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30th, 2019 as per Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulation;

2. Appointment of Mr. Sharwan Kumar Sarraf as Additional (Executive) Director of the Company.

3. Appointment of Mr. Sharwan Kumar Sarraf as Managing Director of the Company.

4. To consider and discuss any other items with the approval of the Chairman.

Further, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company will be closed for the Specified Persons till the completion of 48 hours after the announcement of the financial results on 14th August, 2019 for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2019



Pdf Link: Ace Men Engg Works Ltd - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended As On 30.06.2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com