With reference to your e-mail regarding discrepancies in Audited Financial Results - In Result Pdf Net Profit, Other Comprehensive Income & Total Comprehensive Income Not Tallying (Other Comprehensive Income figures not Given) submitted by the Company for the half year and year ended 31st March, 2019.



In this regard, we inadvertently missed the total comprehensive figure in the results and the same has been rectified and submitted.

We herewith enclose the revised pdf of Audited Financial Results of the Company for the said half year and year ended 31st March, 2019.



Kindly update the above in your records.



Pdf Link: Acewin Agriteck Ltd - Submission Of Revised Standalone Audited Financial Results Half Year And Year Ended 31St March, 2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com