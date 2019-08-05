Pursuant to the Regulation 33 and Regulation 30 read with Para A of Part A of schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that the Board of Directors in its meeting held on Monday, 05h August, 2019 has, inter-alia considered, approved and taken on record the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2019.



Copy of the Un-audited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) along with the limited review reports of the Auditors for the quarter ended 30th June, 2019 in the prescribed format are enclosed herewith.



Pdf Link: Action Construction Equipment Ltd. - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2019

