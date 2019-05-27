Action Financial Services (India) Ltd. - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended And Year Ended 31St March, 2019

Pursuant to Regulation 33(3) of the Securities & Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby submit the;

1. Audited Stand-alone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended and year ended on 31st March, 2019 alongwith Auditors Report thereon.
2. Declaration on Auditors Report with unmodified opinion.

The above-mentioned financial results have been approved by the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on 27th May, 2019.

Kindly take the same on record.

Pdf Link: Action Financial Services (India) Ltd. - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended And Year Ended 31St March, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
Action Financial Services (I) Ltd

