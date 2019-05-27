We wish is to inform you that at the meeting of the Board of Directors held today i.e. Monday 27th May, 2019, concluded at 2.00 P.M, the Board of Directors of the Company has considered and approved the Audited standalone financial results for the half year and year ended 31.03.2019.

Pursuant to Regulation 33 and other applicable regulations, if any of the securities and exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing:

1. Audited Financial Results for the Half Year and year ended 31.03.2019.

2. Auditors Report on the Audited Financial Results.



Pdf Link: Active Clothing Co Ltd - Financial Results For The Half Year And Year Ended 31.03.2019.

