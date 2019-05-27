Adani Gas Ltd - Submission Of Audited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2019 Pursuant To Regulation 33 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Submission of Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2019 pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
