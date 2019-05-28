The Board of Directors of the Company have at their meeting held today (May 28, 2019) approved the audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019.



Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we enclose the following:



1. Audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019.



2. Independent Auditors Report with respect to the above financial results.



Further in terms of Regulation 33(3)(d) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as modified vide SEBI Circular CIR/CFD/CMD/56/2016 dated May 27, 2016 we hereby declare that the Statutory Auditors of the Company have given an unmodified opinion on the aforesaid results.



Please take the above on your record.



Pdf Link: Adc India Communications Limited - Audited Financial Results For Year Ended March 31, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com