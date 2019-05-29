Adharshila Capital Services Ltd - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter/Year Ended 31St March, 2019.

We are submitting herewith Audited Financial Results for the Quarter/Year ended 31st March, 2019 duly approved by the Board of Directors along with Audit Report obtained from the Statutory Auditors.

Pdf Link: Adharshila Capital Services Ltd - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter/Year Ended 31St March, 2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 29, 2019
Adharshila Capital Services Ltd

