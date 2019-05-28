Pursuant to Regulation 33(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, enclose please find herewith Audited Financial Result of the Company in the prescribed format for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019 along with statement of Assets and Liabilities together with notes thereon and Audit Report from the Statutory Auditor of the Company. The Company hereby further confirms that audit report issued by the statutory auditors of the Company is with unmodified opinion and a declaration is also attached herewith in this respect.



Kindly acknowledge its receipt.

Pdf Link: Adhunik Industries Ltd - Results- Financial Results For March 31, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com