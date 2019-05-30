Aditri Industries Ltd - Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2019

Standalone Audited Financial Statements for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019.

Pdf Link: Aditri Industries Ltd - Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 30, 2019
Aditri Industries Ltd

