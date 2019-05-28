In Compliance of Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on 28th May, 2019 has considered and approved the Audited Financial Results for the half year ended and year ended 31st March, 2019.



A copy of the aforesaid Audited Financial Results along with Auditors Report with an unmodified opinion is annexed for your reference.



The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 03:30 pm and concluded at 04:15 pm.



Pdf Link: Aditya Consumer Marketing Ltd - Financial Results For The Half-Year And Year Ended 31St March, 2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com