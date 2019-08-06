Aditya Spinners Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Date Of Board Meeting To Consider Unaudited Financial Results (Provisional) For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2019 - Reg

ADITYA SPINNERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Dated : 05th August, 2019

LISTING COMPLIACE,

BSE LIMITED

PJ TOWERS, DALAL STREET,

MUMBAI-400001

Email ID: [email protected]

Script Code:521141



Dear Sirs,







Sub: Intimation of date of Board Meeting to consider UnAudited Financial Results (provisional) for the Quarter ended 30.06.2019 - Reg.



Pursuant to the Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are to intimate herewith that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, the 14th day of August, 2019 to consider and take on record the unaudited financial results (Provisional) for the quarter ended 30.06.2019 among other items of business to be transacted.



Thanking you,



For Aditya Spinners Limited





(K. VIJAY KUMAR)

MANAGING DIRECTOR







