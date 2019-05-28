Aditya Vision Ltd - Financial Results For The Half Year Ended And Year Ended March 31, 2019

In Compliance of Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on 28th May, 2019 has considered and approved the Audited Financial Results for the half year ended and year ended 31st March, 2019.



A copy of the aforesaid Audited Financial Results along with Auditors Report with an unmodified opinion is annexed for your reference.



Further Board of Directors recommended a maiden dividend of Rs. 0.51 or 5.1% on face value of Rs. 10/- per share for the financial year ended 31.03.2019.



The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 04:30 PM and concluded at 05:30 PM.



