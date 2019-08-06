ADVENT COMPUTER SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1.To consider the Standalone Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2019 and Limited Review thereon.

2.To take note and record of the various compliances filed with Exchanges for the quarter ended 30th June, 2019 as required under Listing agreement read with SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

3.To discuss and consider Conversion of Existing Loan to Equity Shares on preferential basis and if approved, to increase Authorised Capital of the Company.

4.To consider matters relating to holding of 34th Annual General Meeting of the company and fixation of Book Closure Date & E-Voting Date for the year ended 31st March, 2019.

5.To discuss, consider and approve Notice & Directors Report for the 34th Annual General Meeting.

6.To appoint Scrutinizer for scrutinizing votes through E-voting and Ballot at the 34th Annual General Meeting.

7.To discuss any other matters with the permission of the Chair.

Pdf Link: Advent Computer Services Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Matters Relating To Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2019 Results, AGM, Conversion Of Loan Into Equity Through Preferential Issue & Other Matters With Approval Of The Chair.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com