Aegis Logistics Ltd. - Results-Financial Results For Mar 31, 2019

We have to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. May 28, 2019, have considered and approved inter-alia :



1.Approved Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the financial year ended March 31, 2019. A copy of the same along with the Auditors Report thereon is enclosed for your records.



It is hereby declared that the Statutory Auditors of the Company i.e. M/s. CNK and Associates LLP, Chartered Accountants (with Firm Regn. No.101961W/W-100036), has issued Audit Reports with unmodified opinion(s) in respect of the Standalone and Consolidated financial statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2019.



2.Approved Audited Annual Accounts (Standalone & Consolidated) for the financial year ended March 31, 2019;



3.Recommended Final dividend @ 90 % i.e. Re. 0.90 per share (face value of Re.1 each) for the financial year ended March 31, 2019, subject to approval of members at the Annual General Meeting.

