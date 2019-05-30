In terms of Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as amended from time to time, we are furnishing herewith Audited Financial Results (Standalone) of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2019, along with Statement of Assets and Liabilities (Standalone) as at March 31, 2019 (Audited) and Auditors Report.



The Auditors have issued their Report with modified (qualified) opinion on the Financial Statements (Standalone) for the year ended March 31, 2019.



The Board Meeting commenced at 04:00 P.M. and concluded at 08:15 P.M. The Results will be published in an English Daily in Financial Express and also in a local Newspaper in Ek Din, being the regional language where the Registered Office of the Company is situated.



Pdf Link: Agio Paper & Industries Ltd. - Sub: Audited Financial Results For The Financial Year Ended March 31St, 2019

