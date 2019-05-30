Particulars

Approval of the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results along with Auditors Report of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2019. (Copy Enclosed)



Recommendation for payment of final dividend of Rs.0.30 Paisa (15%) per equity share (face value of Rs.2/- each) for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2019 to be declared by the members in the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.

Taking note of the Resignation of Mr. Vinay Pal, Whole Time Director of the Company w.e.f 31-05-2019

Reconstitution of the Audit Committee as per details given below:

-Audit Committee-

Mr. Arun Kumar Gupta-Chairman - Independent Director, Dr. Sushil Chandra- Independent Director, Mr. Vikas Ahluwalia- Whole Time Director, Mr. Shobhit Uppal, Dy. Managing Director and Dr. Mohinder Kaur Sahlot- - Independent Director , Members



Pdf Link: Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd. - Outcome Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of The Company Held On 30-05-2019 For Approval Of Audited Financial Results For The Financial Year Ended 31-03-2019 And For Declaration Of Dividend For The Financial Year Ended 31.03.2019 Among Other Agenda Items.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com