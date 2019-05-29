Pursuant to the Regulation 33 and Regulation 30 read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find attached herewith the following:



1. The Statement of Audited Financial Results (Standalone) for the Quarter / Year ended 31st March, 2019.

2. Audit Report by M/s Jaju and Kabra, Chartered Accountants, Aurangabad, the Statutory Auditors of the Company on the Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter / Year ended 31st March, 2019.

3. The declaration in respect of Audit Report with unmodified opinion for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2019.



Pdf Link: Akar Auto Industries Ltd - Financial Result For The Quarter / Year Ended 31.03.2019

