The Board of Directors at its meeting held today, i.e. 29th May, 2019, have inter-alia:

a) Approved Audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 31st March, 2019;

b) Approved Audited Financial Results for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2019;



M/s. Basu Chanchani & Deb, Chartered Accountants (FRN: 304049E), Statutory Auditors of the Company have issued Audit Report with unmodified opinion on the above financial results.



The Board Meeting commenced at 3.00 PM and concluded at 5.00 PM.



A copy of the said Results together with the Auditors Report thereon and declaration of unmodified Audit Report is enclosed herewith. These are also being made available on the website of the Company at www.albertdavidindia.com.



Please take the same on record.

Pdf Link: Albert David Ltd. - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31St March, 2019

