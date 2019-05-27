Alchemist Ltd. - Outcome Of Board Meeting_Financial Results Standalone And Consolidated For The Quarter/Year Ended 31St March, 2019

Pursuant to provisions of regulation 30 and 33 and any other applicable provisions, if any of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, (hereinafter refer as SEBI Listing Regulations) please note that the Board of Directors of the Company in its adjourned meeting held on today i.e. May 27, 2019, have inter- alia considered, approved and taken on record the followings:-

1. Audited Financial Statements/Results (Standalone/Consolidated) of the company for the quarter / year ended on 31st March, 2019. Annexure -1.



2. Audit Report (Standalone/Consolidated) on the Audited Financial Statements/Results for the quarter / year ended on 31st March, 2019 as obtained from Statutory Auditors. Annexure -2.



3. The Statement on Impact of Audit Qualification for the financial year ended 31st March, 2019, Annexure -3.



We further wish to inform you that the Board Meeting held today Commenced at 17:30 hours and Concluded at 18:40 hours.



