Pursuant to the provisions of the Regulation 33 and 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. 29th May, 2019, inter alia, has taken the following decisions:-



1. Considered and Approved the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019.



Pdf Link: Alka India Ltd. - Financial Result For Year Ended 31/03/2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com