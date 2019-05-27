Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the duly approved Audited Financial Results (Standalone as well as Consolidated) for the Quarter / Year ended 31 March, 2019, as reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors of the Company in their respective meetings held on May 27, 2019 along with Audit Report with Unmodified Opinion.





Pdf Link: Almondz Global Securities Ltd. - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter / Year Ended 31 March, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com