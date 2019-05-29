This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a meeting of the Monitoring Committee of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, the 14th June, 2019 at the Corporate Office of the Company at Peninsula Business Park, Tower-B, 3rd Floor, G K Marg, Off. Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai-400 013 to consider, amongst other things, the following items:



1. To consider, approve and take on record Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2019;

2. To close the Register of Members and Share Transfer Book of the Company;

3. To approve the date, time and venue of the Thirty Second Annual General Meeting of the Company.



Due to certain unavoidable reasons, the Company is unable to conduct the meeting for the adoption of Audited Financial Results for the FY ended 31st March, 2019 on or before 30th May, 2019. We earnestly request you to condone the delay caused in this regard.

Further, in accordance with the SEBI (Prevention of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and the Companys Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading, the Trading Window for dealing in the Companys securities was closed from Wednesday, April 03, 2019 and will open 48 hours after the said financial results are declared to the Stock Exchanges.



Pdf Link: Alok Industries Ltd. - Notice For Considering Audited Financial Results For The Financial Year Ended 31St March 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com