Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015, the Board of Directors considered and approved the Audited Standalone Financial results for the quarter and year ended 31 March 2019, at their meeting on 29 May 2019

Pdf Link: Alpine Housing Development Corporation Ltd. - Results - Financial Results For 03-31,2019 ( 31 March 2019 )

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com