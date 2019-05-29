Amani Trading & Exports Ltd. - Financial Result Of The Company For The Quarter And Year Both Ended On 31St March, 2019.

Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year both ended March 31, 2019 alongwith Auditors Report by M/s. Mukesh M. Shah & Co., Statutory Auditors of the Company and Statement of Assets and Liabilities for the year ended on 31st March, 2019.



Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com