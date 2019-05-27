The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. Monday, May 27, 2019. has inter alia, considered and approved the following:



1. Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year endedon March 31, 2019 along with Auditors Report.



In terms of the SEBI Circular CIR/CFD/CMD/56/2016 dated 27 May, 2016, the company hereby declares that the statutory auditors have issued the Audit Report with Unmodified Opinion on Annual Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended March 31st, 2019.



The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 04:00 PM and concluded at 04:30 PM.



This is for your information and record.

Pdf Link: Ambassador Intra Holdings Ltd - Financial Result For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended On 31St March, 2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com